TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Surprise Players For 2020?

North Carolina has plenty of star power returning this football season, but it also has quite a few talented players that are ready to breakout and have big seasons that generate some attention outside of the program and local media. THI’s staff members offer up their takes on 3 Surprise Players for the upcoming season:



Kevin Roy

Ray Vohasek, DL - I got a front row seat for his transformation at the end of last year. He’s finally healthy and will be a beast on the defensive front this season. Jordan Tucker, OT - With Charlie Heck off to the NFL, expect Tucker to step up in a big way. Kyler McMichael, CB - In case you forgot about this Clemson transfer- he’s good. Really good.



Deana King

Kyler McDaniel, CB - There’s a lot of excitement about the Clemson transfer. He has the talent to be one of the best DBs in the conference. Jahlil Taylor, DT - This kid will be depended on a lot for the Heels this year. He got a lot of valuable experience along with Ray Vohasek. The defense will need him to make big plays and occupy offensive linemen. Eugene Asante, LB - This kid will be able to make plays this year due to his speed and tackling ability. He will be a key third linebacker when Coach Bateman wants that formation.





Jarrod Hardy

Kyler McMichael, CB - The physical specimen in the secondary will have an opportunity to prove he belongs and will make plays when his number is called. Kamari Morales, TE - The big jumbo tight end from Florida will be a big vertical threat when he gets in this fall. The TE room is underrated but I think the offense will open even more up in Longo’ second year to give Morales and company more chances to shine. Desmond Evans, LB – Yeah, I know Desmond Evans was a big 4-star prospect last year and has lofty expectations, but he is unproven on the college stage. I see him coming in and getting in the program and showing he can’t be kept off the field at hybrid spot.



John Gwaltney

Javonte Williams, RB - Williams may not start ahead of senior Michael Carter but he is basically another starter because he runs hard and loves to break tackles to turn a good play into a great play. Beau Corrales, WR - Corrales had a big start for Carolina in the 2019 season but some struggles making consistent catches slowed him down from a big season. If Corrales can cut out the drops he has the potential to be an important playmaker for the Heels. Tomari Fox, DL - Fox got his feet wet playing behind Carolina's leaders on the defensive line in 2019 and showed a nice mix of quickness and strength that could propel him to another level for the Carolina defense in 2020.



Andrew Jones