ago football Edit

3 Things From UNC's 38-20 Win Over Charlotte

Jacob Turner • TarHeelIllustrated
Digital Content Producer & Analyst
@JacobTurnerTHI
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3JLNy03STJxM1VBP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50JmFtcDth dXRvcGxheT0xJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina improved to 2-0 on the season with a 38-20 win over Charlotte in the Tar Heels' home opener.

UNC ran for 269 yards, including a big game from true freshman Davion Gause, who racked up 105 yards on 16 carries. Defensively, Carolina held the 49ers to 358 total yards, including just 49 yards on the ground.

Here, Jacob and AJ break down the win, talk Conner Harrell's performance in his first career regular season start, what this means, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

I'm using @ Autograph for everything Tar Heels. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch me/us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

