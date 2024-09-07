CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina improved to 2-0 on the season with a 38-20 win over Charlotte in the Tar Heels' home opener.

UNC ran for 269 yards, including a big game from true freshman Davion Gause, who racked up 105 yards on 16 carries. Defensively, Carolina held the 49ers to 358 total yards, including just 49 yards on the ground.

Here, Jacob and AJ break down the win, talk Conner Harrell's performance in his first career regular season start, what this means, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

