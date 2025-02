SYRACUSE, NY – North Carolina beat Syracuse, 88-82, on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome.

Ian Jackson led the Tar Heels with 23 points, Jae’Lyn Withers finished with a season-high 19, and RJ Davis wracked up 16 points, six assists, and five boards.

UNC improved to 15-11 overall and 8-6 in the ACC while Syracuse dropped to 11-15 overall and 5-10 in conference play.

Here, Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from the victory, including how it happened, what it means, and more.