Daily Drop: The Small Vs Big Question...

A healthy discussion, and in some circles it’s become a debate, has surfaced regarding North Carolina playing a big lineup versus the Tar Heels playing small. It’s actually been a topic all season, but has really mushroomed in recent weeks.

And in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss UNC small versus UNC big.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

************************************************

*We are giving away some FREE subscriptions to Tar Heel Illustrated. All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter/X, and follow us on Facebook, and you’ll be registered into three pools to be randomly chosen to win FREE 1-year subscriptions to THI.

*We will choose new followers/subscribers if we reach the following goals by the end of March: 20,000 for YouTube; 40,000 for Twitter/X; and 12,000 for Facebook.

*Subscribe & follow us now & you may win a year or more of FREE THI!

************************************************