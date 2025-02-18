LeGarrette Blount Jr. 'Grateful' for UNC Offer

Blount Jr. spoke with THI about receiving an offer from Belichick and how his father has played a key role early on in the recruiting process.

The Tar Heels are one of just two schools and the only Power Four program to offer the rising sophomore, as Marshall extended an offer on January 22.

And while he has completed just one season at the high school level, he will now have a chance to follow in his father's footsteps and play for the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach.

LeGarrette Blount Jr.'s relationship with North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick began long before the 72-year old extended him an offer on Feb. 12. The 2028 two-way athlete grew up watching his father win two Super Bowls in New England under the guise of Belichick.

THI: Who extended you the offer and what was your initial reaction to receiving an offer from UNC?

BLOUNT JR.: "Bill Belichick gave me the offer, and I was extremely grateful for it, also my family too. I want to say all glory to god also about it."

THI: Your dad was very successful under Coach Belichick, both individually and winning two Super Bowls. Have you and your dad talked about his experiences with him and his thoughts on him as a coach?

BLOUNT JR.: "Yes sir we have, you know him winning the Super Bowls and those big accomplishments with him, we have most definitely talked about it. I think he is a great coach, leading the Patriots to the Super Bowl, and winning many of them. He is a great coach in my eyes, he’s one of the best coaches."

THI: What has Coach Belichick’s message been to you in terms of your game and how you fit his vision at UNC?

BLOUNT JR.: "I can play both side and my film was good. UNC is full of dawgs and great players too. He’s seen me play football before when I was young to so he’s been watching me for a while. He’s been watching me for a while so he knows what I’m capable of."

THI: For people who maybe aren’t familiar with your game, how would you describe yourself as a player?

BLOUNT JR.: "I would describe myself as a leader and hard worker. I'm always going full speed and don’t get into my head when I mess up. I always focus on the next play if I mess up and every time the ball is in my hand I try to make a play. If my teammate messes up I’m going to uplift them and get them back on track. I’m always trying to keep the energy up in practice and in games."

THI: Even though college football has changed since your dad’s time in college at Oregon, how has it been to have him alongside you in the recruiting process? And what advice has he given you?

BLOUNT JR.: "It has helped me a lot and the camps help me to get my name out there and coaches to see me. The advice he gives me is go to camps, get your film out to coaches, and hard work will pay off. He said recovery is important to because you always need to be 100%. He also said never get in your head, and always keep your head up."

THI: I know you’re early in the recruiting process, but do you currently have any visits lined up or are you working on any? Do you think a visit to UNC is possible?

BLOUNT JR.: "Yes, [I] think the UNC visit is possible, but we are gonna start working on visits so we can get them ready in the future. The visits I’ve been on are the ones with my team, but I am going to try to go on more in the future."