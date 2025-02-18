The home stretch of the regular season gets one game closer for North Carolina on Wednesday night when the Tar Heels host NC State at the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

Four of UNC’s last five games have been away from home but the Heels get two this week, they host Virginia on Saturday, and play three times in a span of six days. Carolina is at Florida State next Monday.

UNC is coming off an 88-82 win at Syracuse while the Wolfpack ended a nine-game losing streak by beating Boston College at home.

The Tar Heels are 15-11 overall and 8-6 in ACC play. NC State is 10-15 and 3-11.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat State: