Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 18, 2025
5 Keys For UNC to Beat State
circle avatar
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@HeelIllustrated

The home stretch of the regular season gets one game closer for North Carolina on Wednesday night when the Tar Heels host NC State at the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

Four of UNC’s last five games have been away from home but the Heels get two this week, they host Virginia on Saturday, and play three times in a span of six days. Carolina is at Florida State next Monday.

UNC is coming off an 88-82 win at Syracuse while the Wolfpack ended a nine-game losing streak by beating Boston College at home.

The Tar Heels are 15-11 overall and 8-6 in ACC play. NC State is 10-15 and 3-11.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to beat State:

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In