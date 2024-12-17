3 Things From UNC's 90-84 Loss To No. 7 Florida

CHARLOTTE - North Carolina (6-5, 1-0 ACC) fell to 0-4 against ranked opponents this season, losing 90-84 in the Jumpman Invitational to No. 7 Florida (11-0) on Tuesday night in the Spectrum Center.

Hubert Davis' team got off to a slow start, falling behind by as many as 17 points in the first half before going into halftime behind 46-34. An 11-0 run to start the second half put Carolina back in the game, but it ultimately wasn't enough after the Gators finished on an 8-0 run.

Carolina was led by RJ Davis, who finished with 29 points and eight rebounds. Seth Trimble, Elliot Cadeau and Ian Jackson chipped in with 11 points a piece.

Here, Jacob and AJ break down the loss, talk how it happened, where this team goes from here, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner