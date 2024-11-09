3 Things From UNC's 92-89 Loss At Kansas

LAWRENCE, KS – North Carolina trailed Kansas by as many as 20 points in the first half before an inspired secondhalf comeback by Hubert Davis’ team saw the Tar Heels lead by four before the Jayhawks rallied to win, 92-89, in Allen Fieldhouse on Friday.

Six Tar Heels finished in double-figures, with junior guard Seth Trimble leading the way with 19 points while RJ Davis, despite shooting just 3-for-15, finished with 16 points. Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau was right behind him with 12 points and seven assists, Jae’Lyn Withers added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Ven Allen-Lubin and Ian Jackson finished with 10 a piece.

Ninth-ranked UNC dropped to 1-1 on the season while top-ranked Kansas improved to 2-0.

Here, Jacob and AJ break down the narrow loss on the latest edition of our 3 Things postgame podcast.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner