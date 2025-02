CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina used a 31-9 first half run to earn a 97-73 victory over NC State on Wednesday night inside the Smith Center.

RJ Davis powered the Tar Heels with a game-high 21 points, while Seth Trimble added in 15 points and a game-high seven rebounds.

With the win, North Carolina improves to 16-11 overall and 9-6 in ACC play.

Here, Bryant and AJ talk 3 Things from the victory, including how it happened, what it means, and more.