3 Things From UNC's 84-76 Exhibition Win Over Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN – Led by junior guard Seth Trimble's 33 points, North Carolina took down Memphis, 84-76, in the Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic at FedEx Forum on Tuesday night.

Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau and junior forward Jalen Washington also had positive outings, with Cadeau finishing with 11 points and 13 assists while Washington pitched in 17 points and six rebounds in 25 minutes of play, shooting an efficient 6-for-7 from the floor.

Here, Jacob and AJ break down the victory, talk Trimble's dominant performance, positives to take away from the preseason win, what it means, and more in our 3 Things postgame podcast.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner