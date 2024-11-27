Published Nov 27, 2024
3 Things From UNC's Loss to Auburn in Maui
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
North Carolina dropped its second game of the season on Tuesday night, losing to No. 4 Auburn, 85-72, in the Maui Invitational semifinals.

Carolina was outrebounded by six, allowed 15 points off of turnovers, shot just 63.2% from the free throw line, allowed the Tigers to shoot 11-for-30 from the perimeter, and couldn’t get enough stops defensively to make a comeback.

Junior guard Seth Trimble led UNC with 17 points while RJ Davis finished with 12. Elliot Cadeau and Jae'Lyn Withers each pitched in with 10.

Here, AJ talks 3 Things from the loss, including how it went down, what it means, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner