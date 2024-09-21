3 Things From UNC's Loss To James Madison

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina dropped its first game of the season Saturday, losing 70-50 to James Madison in Kenan Stadium. Both teams finished with 600-plus yards of total offense.

After going up 14-11 late in the first quarter, Carolina was outscored 42-7 the rest of the half, leading to a 53-21 halftime lead for the Dukes. And, despite outscoring JMU 29-17 in the second half, it wasn't enough to come back from what was a bad all-around afternoon for the Tar Heels.

Here, Jacob and AJ break down the loss, talk what it means, and more on our latest 3 Things postgame podcast.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner