3 Things From UNC's Loss to Michigan State in Maui

North Carolina’s dug itself in another deep hole Wednesday night, which ultimately led to the Tar Heels' second straight defeat in the Maui Invitational, losing to Michigan State in overtime, 94-91.

UNC trailed MSU by 14 in the first half, and while the Tar Heels eventually did take the lead, the Spartans ultimately earned the win in the third-place game.

Freshman Drake Powell led the way with a career-high 18 points while Elliot Cadeau, who got into early foul trouble, finished with 17. RJ Davis was right behind him with 16 and true freshman Ian Jackson chipped in with 14.

Here, AJ breaks down the loss, talks what it means, and more on our latest 3 Things postgame podcast.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner












