4-Star 2021 LB Surprised By UNC's Offer
Last month, Dallas Turner, a class of 2021 outside linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas High School of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, was a bit surprised to pick up an offer from North Carolina.A 4-star prospec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news