News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-23 22:29:37 -0600') }} football Edit

4-Star 2021 LB Surprised By UNC's Offer

Dallas Turner was caught off guard by UNC's recent offer, but now he wants to learn more about the Tar Heels.
Dallas Turner was caught off guard by UNC's recent offer, but now he wants to learn more about the Tar Heels. (Rivals.com)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Last month, Dallas Turner, a class of 2021 outside linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas High School of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, was a bit surprised to pick up an offer from North Carolina.A 4-star prospec...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}