4-Star 2022 Forward Jalen Washington Commits To UNC

Jalen Washington, a 4-star power forward who attends West Side High School in Gary, IN, has announced he will pay basketball at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, Washington is the No. 26 overall prospects nationally in the class of 2022 and is the No. 5 player at his position. Washington chose the Tar Heels over Purdue, Indiana, and Stanford. He visited all four schools in June, but Carolina came out ahead.

"Coach Davis is an incredibly caring person,” Washington told THI. “He's a great family man. He's really easy to talk to. You can tell that he cares about your development as a player as well as your development as a young man. He's really easy to talk to. He's a super lively guy. He make you laugh. That was my take on him."

Washington also fielded offers from Illinois, Maryland, and Michigan State and was in regular contact with Kentucky. It was on his visit, however, in which he was truly impacted by the Carolina tradition. He met quite a few former players and soaked in the culture of UNC basketball.