4-Star 2022 RB Omarion Hampton Commits To UNC

Omarion Hampton, a 4-star running back from the class of 2022 who attends Cleveland High School in Chayton, NC, announced Thursday he will play football at North Carolina.

Hampton, who is 6-foot and 220 pounds, chose the Tar Heels over Penn State, Auburn, and Florida. He also has offers from LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Miami among many others.

He visited Florida officially on June 4, the following week took an official at Auburn, and a week later he had his official at Penn State. Hampton was supposed to take an official at Ohio State over the final weekend of June but canceled it a couple of days ahead of time.

Hampton is the No. 132 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including No. 9 at his position. He is the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.



