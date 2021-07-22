4-Star 2022 RB Omarion Hampton Commits To UNC
Omarion Hampton, a 4-star running back from the class of 2022 who attends Cleveland High School in Chayton, NC, announced Thursday he will play football at North Carolina.
Hampton, who is 6-foot and 220 pounds, chose the Tar Heels over Penn State, Auburn, and Florida. He also has offers from LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Miami among many others.
He visited Florida officially on June 4, the following week took an official at Auburn, and a week later he had his official at Penn State. Hampton was supposed to take an official at Ohio State over the final weekend of June but canceled it a couple of days ahead of time.
Hampton is the No. 132 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including No. 9 at his position. He is the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.
A frequent visitor to UNC even before the dead period ended and players could meet with coaches, Hampton has been to Chapel Hill at least six times going back to a couple of spring practices plus the spring game he attended. He was at UNC at least twice in June for unofficial visits plus he took his official at Carolina in place of the canceled one at OSU on the last weekend of the month.
Hampton is the 11th member of the class of 2022 to commit to the Tar Heels.
Deana Says
“Hampton is a major get for Mack Brown and another notch on his in-state recruiting belt. The 4-star running back has so much talent and the potential to be a great one.”