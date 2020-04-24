4-Star 2022 TE Talks UNC Offer
Jake Johnson, a 6-foot 5, 220- pound tight end from Oconee County High School in Athens, GA, is among several prospects recently offered by North Carolina.A 4-star prospect in the class of 2022, Jo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news