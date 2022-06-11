4-Star 2023 CB Kaleb Cost Commits To UNC

Kaleb Cost, a 4-star cornerback who attends Sandy Creek High School in Fayetteville, GA, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.

Cost, who is 6-foot and 180 pounds, chose the Tar Heels over offers from Pittsburgh, UCF, Tennessee, Florida State, and Mississippi State, among many others.

“North Carolina, they set the standard,” Cost told THI on why he chose UNC. “They’ve been loving me since the first day they recruited me. Everybody, the whole coaching staff hit me up the first day. I felt the love. That’s really what I was looking for in the recruiting process, where the love was at.

“They said I have the opportunity of playing day one with a lot of DBs leaving and everything this year, going to the draft, doing their own thing. That’s a big thing.”