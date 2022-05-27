North Carolina offered 4-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess back on April 26, but it was actually the second time Jack Bicknell tendered the offer. Bicknell, who was previously the offensive line coach at Louisville, offered the 6-foot-8, 273-pounder from New Palestine (IN) High School while coaching for the Cardinals.

On Wednesday, Burgess released his top three and the Tar Heels and Cardinals made the list along with Florida State. Burgess took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill on the weekend of May 20.

Burgess told Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove the trip was to Chapel Hil was "awesome" and gave a rundown on his top three schools and a decision timeline in a recent interview.