North Carolina opened up the January recruiting period by hosting several prospects the weekend of January 15. One of the top offensive targets for the Tar Heels in the class of 2023 was in attendance in Sullivan Absher.

The 4-star offensive tackle from South Point High in. Belmont, NC, was offered by the Tar Heels last past summer. Absher, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 285 pounds, is ranked as the No. 248 prospect in the country and No. 6 in North Carolina.

THI caught up with Absher to get the latest on his trip to Chapel Hill: