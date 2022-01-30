North Carolina had another huge recruiting contingent on campus this weekend for a junior day. One of the prospects that visited Chapel Hill was 4-star safety Michael Daugherty out of Grayson (GA) High School.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder was offered by the Tar Heels last year and has been on campus several times. He is ranked No. 197 nationally and No. 22 in the talent-rich state of Georgia.

THI caught up with Daugherty to get the latest on his trip to UNC: