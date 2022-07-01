4-Star 2023 WDE Jaybron Harvey Commits To UNC

Jaybron Harvey, a 4-star weakside defensive end in the class of 2023 who attends Southern Durham High School in Durham, NC, has announced he will play football at North Carolina. At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, Harvey chose the Tar Heels over Michigan, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Washington, Penn State, Arizona State, and Virginia Tech among many others.

Harvey was at Oklahoma in late May and took an official visit to South Carolina the weekend of June 10, but took his OV in Chapel Hill last weekend, which helped seal the deal for him. Harvey is rated the No. 24 player national at his position, and he is the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina. His father, Damien Harvey, played collegiately at West Virginia, which was one of the schools that also offered Harvey.

Deana's Take:

"Coach Brown got a huge in-state pick up in Harvey. He will really enhance the defensive unit with his athletic ability. He's a local kid so that helps keep the best in state."

Jaybron Harvey Highlights