Weston Port is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound class of 2025 linebacker North Carolina is recruiting to defend passes and plug holes for the Tar Heels.

Port, who attends San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, CA, is the No. 168 overall prospect in the nation, No. 17 in the state, and No. 10 nationally at his position.

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Port on Tuesday to review his thoughts on his recent return to Chapel Hill, where he witnessed North Carolina dominate Syracuse, 40-7 at Kenan Stadium on Saturday during his first return to campus since an unofficial visit on June 26.

Port, who has 32 total offers, informed THI that the Tar Heels currently stand in his top three after the visit, listing BYU, Michigan, UCLA, and Oklahoma among his other favorites.

Here is a recap of his big visit to campus and an in-depth look at his recruitment: