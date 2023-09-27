A high priority for Power 5 and Division One programs across the country, 4-star Onis Konanbanny could be a top candidate to fill a role in Jason Jones’ and Charlton Warren’s secondary at North Carolina.

The rangy, 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback has been on the move lately, making the transition from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Northeast Georgia to Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, SC.

But more importantly, he was in Chapel Hill on Sept. 16 to witness the now-No. 15 Tar Heels take down Minnesota, 31-13. Konanbanny witnessed history when UNC recorded the win, as they took down both an SEC and Big 10 opponent for the first time since 1976.

THI caught up with Konanbanny following the big win to gather his thoughts on UNC, and it’s safe to say that Hall of Fame legend Mack Brown and his program are making a sizable impact early in his recruitment: