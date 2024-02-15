Herbert Scroggins III is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound 4-star class of 2025 outside linebacker and edge rusher of Benedictine Military School in Savannah, GA, was recently offered by North Carolina.

Scroggins didn’t receive his first Power 4 offer until November when Tennessee extended. But Kentucky and West Virginia followed shortly later, and Scroggins’ name began to absolutely erupt between Jan. 22-25, when he got offers from UCF, Georgia Tech, Southern Cal, Miami, and Texas A&M, among others.

UNC linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen and the Tar Heels waited until Jan. 30 to offer, and the timing of the offer and UNC’s thorough approach could pay off in the future, as the Tar Heels stand high on Scroggins’ list of top schools, he said.

The coaches, program culture, and UNC’s pedigree of developing talent ready to play in the NFL could allow Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown’s program to play a major factor in the recruitment of the two-sport star that has disrupted offenses in major fashion during his prep tenure until the end, Scroggins suggested to THI

Carolina is making a major impression on the athlete who recorded 84 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 2023, along with 180 tackles and 22.5 sacks so far in high school.

Here is all Scroggins had to say about his big offer and growing recruitment from the Tar Heels: