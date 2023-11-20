Class of 2025 quarterback Bryce Baker, standing at 6-foot-2, 184 pounds from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC, is one of the top signal callers in the state.

The 4-star committed to North Carolina in late July over several other Power 5 programs, like Boston College, Duke, Maryland, NC State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

We recently caught up with the Tar Heels quarterback that seeks to become a centerpiece piece in Coach Chip Lindsey's Carolina offense of the future about his thoughts on UNC, who got back on the right track on Saturday, scoring an exhilarating, 47-45, double-overtime victory over Duke, securing the Victory Bell and improving to 8-2 (4-2, ACC) heading into pivotal matchups against Clemson and NC State.