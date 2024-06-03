Jasper Parker is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound 4-star running back from Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero, LA, in the New Orleans area. And he is a top target for head coach Mack Brown and North Carolina and big-name, Power Four programs from across the country.

Parker was on campus for his official visit in Chapel Hill this past weekend, touring the facilities, spending quality time with coaches, and meeting with an academic advisor.

He told THI that UNC, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, and Oklahoma State were among his top schools. Parker recently tendered offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Missouri, Mississippi State, Arizona, and Tennessee this spring, took official visits to SMU, Michigan, and Oklahoma State in April and May, and will see Duke June 14-16.

But the Tar Heels stand firmly in the mix as Parker’s commitment approaches, a decision he seeks to make in early July. Here is our full conversation with him: