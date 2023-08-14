Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Konanbanny on Sunday to review his thoughts on his recruitment from the Tar Heels:

Among his offers so far are from USC, Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

One of the top priorities for North Carolina in the class of 2025 could be Onis Konanbanny , a 6-foot-2, 170-pound safety from Rabun Gap, GA. The high-value 4-star defender that is ranked No. 29 overall in the state and No. 23 in the nation at his position.

THI: What are your thoughts on cornerbacks’ coach Jason Jones?

KONANBANNY: That’s my guy. He’s believed in me since day one. He was the first Power 5 coach to offer me. (Jones) is a great coach and person all around, and a great mentor. He doesn’t care about just football, he cares about you as a person. I’d say our (relationship) is very special for sure. We speak almost every week, at least (once) per week. He tells me about his family, and I tell him about mine. We talk about swimming, since I joined the (Rabun-Gap Nanochee) swim team, and his son swims, as well. We (even) talk about table tennis. Our relationship is good, and I love (Jones).





THI: What are your thoughts on head coach Mack Brown?

KONANBANNY: (Brown) is a cool dude, he’s fly. I like his swagger. (Brown) understands young players. He stays up with the trends. It seems like he’s got a new pair of Jordans on every day.





THI: What stands out about UNC?

KONANBANNY: It’s the players that they are recruiting. I think they are building something special. (In-state 2024 wide receiver commits) Keenan Jackson and Jordan Shipp are about to be very special. I like how Coach (Jones) plays man-to-man defense. That’s how I like to play. I like to beat my guy off the line, jam him up, and make a play on the ball.





THI: What do you like about the team culture at North Carolina?

KONANBANNY: I love the Tar Heels. I’m still learning about North Carolina and other schools. I lived in France and London before the United States. I’m still brushing up on the Tar Heels, but so far, I’ve realized that they know how to win and that they are a great program that is about more than football. They will develop you off the field and educate you in the classroom. I’ve heard (UNC) is top-tier academically. Once you graduate from there, you can get any job you want. They open doors for you, that’s for sure.





THI: What else do you like about the Tar Heels?

KONANBANNY: I just love how they play, and I love (UNC’s) campus, (because) it reminded me of London. The (trams) and some of the houses and buildings are very similar.





THI: Where do the Tar Heels stand in your recruitment?

KONANBANNY: (UNC) stands very highly. If I were to make a top 10 right now, they would be in it, for sure.





THI: How was your last visit?

KONANBANNY: It was great. I was at the NC State game on Nov. 26. I loved it. It was my first game ever, and the atmosphere was crazy. It was like something I’ve never seen before.





THI: Do you plan to visit campus again for a game this season?

KONANBANNY: For sure. I got a schedule, so I should be able to. I’ll mark down a date, and I should be up there soon.





THI: Who are some other top schools you’re considering?

KONANBANNY: I’m still building a relationship with Florida State. I’m very close with Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Cincinnati. I’m also considering Penn State, Ohio State, USC, and of course, North Carolina.





THI: When do you plan to make a final decision?

KONANBANNY: I spoke to Jordan Shipp about it, and he told me not to rush it. (His advice) was for me to commit before the start of my senior season, around the same time he did. He said that one day, I would wake up, and it would come naturally. They are (recruiting me) to the Tar Heels. I would say that North Carolina stands as my No. 1 right now, and (part of that) is because Shipp and Keenan Jackson are going to the Tar Heels.



