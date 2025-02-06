4-Star 2026 DE Bryce Perry-Wright Talks Recent UNC Offer

On Monday, Perry-Wright took the time to speak with THI about his offer, high school teammate and UNC commit Nicco Maggio, and more.

Perry-Wright, who is out of Buford HS in Georgia, is rated as the No. 4 defensive end in the 2026 class and No. 53 overall. During the 2024 season, he tallied 57 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks, and 17 quarterback hurries.

Bill Belichick and the North Carolina staff started February right where they left off on the recruiting trail. On Saturday, the Tar Heels extended an offer to 2026 4-Star defensive end Bryce Perry-Wrigh t.

TTHI: What were your initial thoughts on receiving an offer from UNC?

Perry-Wright: " [I'm] very thankful blessed to be in this position."

THI: How does potentially playing for Bill Belichick, a coach who won six Super Bowl as a head coach, impact your recruitment?

Perry-Wright: "[It] shows he knows what he's doing and showing he's one of the best coaches to ever do it."

THI: Your high school teammate, Nicco Maggio, is committed to UNC. Have you guys had any conversations about North Carolina? If so, what were they like?

Perry-Wright: "Most definitely, just [about] getting up and watching spring ball and looking at the school."

THI: Since starting the recruiting process with UNC, what has the coaching staff told you they like about your game and how you can help the program?

Perry-Wright: "[To] come in and be a baller. They think I can come change the program with my god given ability to the defensive room and they loved my film."