Published Sep 12, 2024
4-Star 2026 Georgia DB Jalen Williams Talks Carolina Visit
Default Avatar
Lee Wardlaw
Tar Heel Illustrated

Jalen Williams is a 6-foot, 165-pound 4-star class of 2026 cornerback from Kell High School in Marietta, GA. He is ranked No. 18 at the position nationally and No. 33 in the state.

Williams, who has 20 FBS offers, including from Auburn, Duke, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Missouri, North Carolina, Pitt, Tennessee, and UCF, was in Chapel Hill on Sept. 7 for the Tar Heels' game against Charlotte.

Williams, who was excited to return to campus for the first time since the Showtime Camp in late June, is high on the Tar Heels. He discussed all things UNC in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about Carolina:

