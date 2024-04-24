UNC could be Grubbs' future home two cycles from now, where the Sunshine State signal-caller having the chance to follow in the footsteps of high first round NFL Draft pick Drake Maye in the future: Here is our interview with him:

Potentially an even better sign for Carolina, he was in Chapel Hill the day after his big announcement, Grubbs doing everything from checking in with the coaching staff to getting a better feel for the program and campus April 19-20.

"My connection with my family heritage. My mother is an alumni of a UNC branch, and I have family that live in North Carolina. This is home away from home," he said.

Grubbs, who has a whopping 5,263 yards and 66 touchdowns in just 24 total games in his high school career (an average of 218 yards and 2.8 touchdowns per game), spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated about what made UNC stand out as one of his top schools. For the quarterback with a bright future, the reasons were obvious.

Ranked No. 3 nationally at his position, Grubbs had UNC among his top 10 schools, in which he recently released. Joining Carolina is Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and UCF.

We have chronicled Grubbs’ recruitment multiple times, and continue to as he remains a significant target of the Tar Heels.

Noah Grubbs is a highly sought-after 6-foot-5, 195-pound 4-star pro-style Class of 2026 quarterback target from Lake Mary, FL, who has been recruited for some time by quarterbacks' coach and offensive coordiantor Chip Lindsey and North Carolina.

THI: How was your most recent visit to Carolina?

GRUBBS: "My visit was great! It meant a lot to my family and I that Coach Mack Brown and Coach Chip Lindsey really prioritized us on the visit. The university means more to my family than anyone could imagine. Honestly, we were blown away."

THI: What were you able to find out about the program that you weren't able to experience during your last visit to UNC, and what all did you learn about the program's culture during your latest trip to Chapel Hill?

GRUBBS: "I was able to understand more about Mack Brown and his vision for the program. He's all about building a culture around morals, ethics, and academics. He knows what we all bring to him athletically, but he really values doing the right thing both on and off the field. I love that, because that's how I was raised."

THI: What do you like about how Coach Lindsey runs the offense, and was he able to speak to you about how you could potentially fit the mold at the quarterback position in the Tar Heels' balanced offense?

GRUBBS: "Yes, I really like his offense, and he lets the quarterback 'just play' without thinking. It's 'easy read,' and I love how balanced the offense is. Coach Lindsey really knows how to make it simple for the quarterbacks to go through their progressions and make decisions. It also showcases a lot of our ability to stretch the field vertically."

THI: How did you like the atmosphere at Kenan Stadium for the Spring Game overall, and do you have any ideas on when you will return next to UNC, perhaps for a summer camp or game during the regular season?

GRUBBS: "I felt like home, and I liked it! I will be back in June."

THI: Could you describe your relationship so far with Coach Chip Lindsey in the recruiting process?

GRUBBS: "He's been constant on communication. He has a great relationship with my quarterback trainer, Baylin Trujilo, so (Lindsey) connects with Baylin and lets me know what's going on and where I stand with him. That is important to me to know he has a great relationship with my trainer. Coach Lindsey really is impressed with my overall development over the past year with my skillset, as well as my body."

THI: With Carolina making your Top 10, could you describe more on how the Tar Heels stand on their own merits and why they stand highly with you during this point of your recruitment?

GRUBBS: "They are at the top because of how they develop their quarterbacks, the history of the program being in the ACC, and because I have family roots in Carolina, which makes UNC one of my top schools."