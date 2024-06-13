Quinn Murphy is a 4-Star quarterback in the class of 2026 out of Argyle, TX, who has climbed the ranks in recent months. Murphy currently holds offers from the likes of Oklahoma State, Michigan, Miami, and Arkansas.

He recently visited the Tar Heel State, where he camped at both North Carolina and NC State, where he earned an offer from the Wolfpack.

On Sunday, the 6-foot-4, 188-pound signal-caller camped in Chapel Hill, which provided an opportunity to not only showcase his skills in front of UNC Coach Mack Brown and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, but take the next step in his relationship with the coaching staff.

Following a successful afternoon, Murphy spoke with THI about his time in Chapel Hill and where his recruiting process currently stands.