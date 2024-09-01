J.C. Anderson is a 4-star 6-foot-7, 235-pound class of 2026 tight end from Mt. Zion (Il) High School, who is ranked No. 121 overall nationally in the class, including No. 5 at his position, and he’s the No. 5 prospect in the state of Illinois. He is also a major target of North Carolina’s.

Anderson announced his Top 10 in early August and it included the Tar Heels. Also on the list are Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, and Texas.

THI recently caught up with Anderson to gain more insight into his recruitment from UNC. Here is our full conversation with him: