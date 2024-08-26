WINNSBORO, SC – Jordon Gidron is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound 4-star class of 2026 wide receiver from Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC, and the national target who is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 14 at the position possesses is considering North Carolina.

When Gidron announced his Top 12 in early July, the Tar Heels were part of that list. UNC is in a heated recruiting battle alongside Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Duke, Georgia, Miami, LSU, NC State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Tennessee for the player from the area with great potential.

THI went on site to visit Gidron for the season opener at Fairfield Central High School on Aug. 23. He spoke to us after turning in a dominant performance under the lights.

Here is all Gidron had to say about the advantages that committing to head coach Mack Brown’s program could bring his future: