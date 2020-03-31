News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-31 20:29:33 -0500') }} football Edit

4-Star Blackstrain In Regular Contact With UNC

4-Star FL WR James Blackstrain hasn't been to UNC but he regularly speaks with the staff and looks forward to visiting.
4-Star FL WR James Blackstrain hasn't been to UNC but he regularly speaks with the staff and looks forward to visiting. (Rivals.com)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

James Blackstrain, a 4-star class of 2021 wide receiver from Holy Trinity Academy in Melbourne, FL, was among a group of prospects expected to visit Chapel Hill this spring, which is currently put ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}