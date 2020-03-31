4-Star Blackstrain In Regular Contact With UNC
James Blackstrain, a 4-star class of 2021 wide receiver from Holy Trinity Academy in Melbourne, FL, was among a group of prospects expected to visit Chapel Hill this spring, which is currently put ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news