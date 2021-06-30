4-Star CB Marcus Allen Commits To North Carolina
Marcus Allen, a 4-star class of 2022 cornerback who attends Walton High School in Marietta, GA, announced Wednesday he has committed to play football for Mack Brown and North Carolina.
Allen was at UNC’s spring game in April and took his official visit over the final weekend of June. He took official visits to his other two finalists, Georgia Tech and Auburn, over the previous two weekends. He has taken no other official visits.
At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Allen was recruited by pretty much every school as a cornerback, but he can play safety as well. He is rated the No. 37 player at his position nationally in the class of 2022 and is the No. 36 overall prospect in the state of Georgia, which is one of the more talent-rich recruiting grounds in the nation.
In advance of his official visit to Chapel Hill, Allen told JacketsOnline.com, which is the Georgia Tech site in the Rivals.com network: “I'm just looking to see if it feels like home and if North Carolina feels like a place where I can fit in and play.”
Clearly, he learned those things and more. Allen also said this wasn’t just a football decision.
"Academics, does it have a family feel, and is it a school where I can play early,” he said. “Those are the biggest factors.”
Allen has more than 30 FBS offers, including from Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Iowa, Louisville, West Virginia, and South Carolina, among many others.
Allen will be the eighth player in the class of 2022, joining four-star DE Beau Atkinson, four-star DB Tayon Holloway, four-star LB Malaki Hamrick, three-star APB Tychaun Chapman, three-star OT Treyvon Green, three-star LB Randy Caldwell, and three-star OT Justin Kanyuk.
Deana's Take:
"Picking up a four-star prospect from Georgia is big for the Tar Heel recruiting efforts. He is versatile and will be able to play multiple positions in the secondary. "