4-Star CB Marcus Allen Commits To North Carolina

Marcus Allen, a 4-star class of 2022 cornerback who attends Walton High School in Marietta, GA, announced Wednesday he has committed to play football for Mack Brown and North Carolina.

Allen was at UNC’s spring game in April and took his official visit over the final weekend of June. He took official visits to his other two finalists, Georgia Tech and Auburn, over the previous two weekends. He has taken no other official visits.

At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Allen was recruited by pretty much every school as a cornerback, but he can play safety as well. He is rated the No. 37 player at his position nationally in the class of 2022 and is the No. 36 overall prospect in the state of Georgia, which is one of the more talent-rich recruiting grounds in the nation.



