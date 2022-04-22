4-Star CB Miller Discuss UNC Offer, Relationship With Bly
Class of 2023 cornerback Dale Miller was recently offered by the North Carolina coaching staff. Miller, a 5-foot-11, 173-pounder out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, is one of many defensive backs on the Tar Heels' radar.
The 4-star prospect also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Mississippi State, South Florida, Tennessee, and USC.
THI caught up with Miller about his thoughts on the offer from North Carolina and his upcoming plans:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news