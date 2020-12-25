TarHeelIllustrated - 4-Star CB Tayon Holloway Commits To UNC

“I chose UNC because me and Coach Dre’ (Bly) built a relationship where I feel like it’s real and genuine,” Holloway told THI . “Also, I think he can make me into one of the top DBs in college football, plus it’s close to home.”

Holloway, who is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, is the second member of the class of 2022 to commit to the Tar Heels, joining Taychaun Chapman, who announced his decision on Dec. 19. He’s also from the Tidewater area in Virginia.

Tayon Hollway , a 4-star cornerback who attends Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, VA, has committed to North Carolina, he announced Christmas Day.

UNC’s cornerbacks coach, Bly is also from the “757” in Virginia and has made considerable inroads in the region on the recruiting trail. Among his prized recruits so far is current freshman Tony Grimes, a 5-star prospect from Virginia Beach who enrolled at Carolina a year early this past August and has now started the Tar Heels’ last three games.

Grimes’ success, Bly’s understanding of the area and his ability to relate to players from that region were huge elements in helping Holloway make his decision.

“Definitely,” Holloway said. “I feel like he’s bringing in some pieces that’s going to make a difference at UNC.”

Holloway is rated the No. 60 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including the No. 8 player at his position. He’s also the No. 4 overall prospect in talent-rich Virginia, which is loaded for this class.

Holloway chose UNC from a top six list that included Penn State, Florida State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech. He also had offers from Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Virginia and many others.



