4-Star Class Of 2022 DE Bryson Jennings Commits To UNC

Bryson Jennings, a 4-star strongside defensive end who attends Clover Hill High School in Midlothian, VA, has announced he will play football for Mack Brown at North Carolina.

Jennings, who is the No. 25 player nationally at his position and is the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Virginia, chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech, and his final five schools also included Penn State, Virginia, and Kentucky. His other noteworthy offers are from Michigan, South Carolina, and Michigan State.

“I feel that the opportunities here are limitless, and I can really thrive both academically and athletically at UNC,” Jennings told THI.

At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Jennings took an official visit to UNC the weekend of June 19 and his OV to Virginia Tech began June 4. His father, Bryan Jennings, is the head coach at Clover Hill and was also an All-Big east tight end for the Hokies.

Jennings’ official visit played a vital role in leading him to this decision.