4-Star Class Of 2022 DE Bryson Jennings Commits To UNC
Bryson Jennings, a 4-star strongside defensive end who attends Clover Hill High School in Midlothian, VA, has announced he will play football for Mack Brown at North Carolina.
Jennings, who is the No. 25 player nationally at his position and is the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Virginia, chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech, and his final five schools also included Penn State, Virginia, and Kentucky. His other noteworthy offers are from Michigan, South Carolina, and Michigan State.
“I feel that the opportunities here are limitless, and I can really thrive both academically and athletically at UNC,” Jennings told THI.
At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Jennings took an official visit to UNC the weekend of June 19 and his OV to Virginia Tech began June 4. His father, Bryan Jennings, is the head coach at Clover Hill and was also an All-Big east tight end for the Hokies.
Jennings’ official visit played a vital role in leading him to this decision.
“My first visit to UNC Chapel Hill felt like home,” he said. “Chapel Hill is beautiful. I fell in love with the campus and the surrounding area.
“On my official visit, I felt an instant connection to all the players and coaches. I’ve developed a close relationship to coach Mack Brown and Coach Dewitt. I feel like I’m a perfect fit for Coach Bateman’s defensive scheme.”
Jennings' longterm vision is about much more than football, and that is another important reason he chose Carolina.
"I love the academic plan UNC has in place for student athletes.," he said.
During an abbreviated spring season, Jennings finished the campaign with 33 tackles, four sacks, and 13 tackles for a loss of yardage in just four games.
Deana's Take:
“The Tar Heels have planted another flag in Virginia in getting a huge defensive end prospect. He has all the intangibles that Jay Bateman wants in that position.”