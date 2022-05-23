4-Star Class Of 2023 DT Joel Starlings Commits To UNC

Joel Starlings, a 4-star class of 2023 defensive tackle who attends Benedictine School in Richmond, VA, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.

Starlings, who is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, took his official visit to North Carolina this weekend and loved what he saw from the Tar Heels. In fact, he informed the coaching staff during his visit he will be a Tar Heel.

Starlings had a big-time offer list with more than 25 suitors, but narrowed it down to UNC, Virginia, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and South Carolina before ultimately choosing the Tar Heels.