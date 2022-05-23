4-Star Class Of 2023 DT Joel Starlings Commits To UNC
*************************************************************************************
Joel Starlings, a 4-star class of 2023 defensive tackle who attends Benedictine School in Richmond, VA, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.
Starlings, who is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, took his official visit to North Carolina this weekend and loved what he saw from the Tar Heels. In fact, he informed the coaching staff during his visit he will be a Tar Heel.
Starlings had a big-time offer list with more than 25 suitors, but narrowed it down to UNC, Virginia, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and South Carolina before ultimately choosing the Tar Heels.
Starlings is rated the No. 18 player nationally at his position, and is No. 4 overall in the state of Virginia.
"The aura around the university is hands down the best I've ever been a part of," Starlings told THI on Sunday. "The people love UNC."
Starlings is the third Tar Heel commit and will join quarterback Tad Hudson and offensive lineman Nolan McConnell..
Deana's Take:
“Starlings is a major pickup for the Tar Heels. The staff has picked up another outstanding prospect from the state of Virginia. This commitment will enhance the defensive front as Coach Mack Brown is bringing in some top-notch talent. It's also huge because they are getting a 4-star with their recruiting footprint.”