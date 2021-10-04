4-Star Class Of 2023 OL Anderson Talks UNC Visit
Four-star class of 2023 offensive guard Markee Anderson was one of many recruits that took in North Carolina's 38-7 win over Duke in Kenan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Anderson, a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder from Dorman High School in Roebuck, SC, is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Palmetto State and No. 14 nationally at offensive guard position.
He was offered by the Tar Heels last April and was been on campus for an unofficial visit in June. The standout also has offers from Clemson, South Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Arkansas.
THI reached out to Anderson on Sunday afternoon and got the latest on his trip to Chapel Hill:
