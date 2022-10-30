North Carolina had a huge contingent of prospects on campus Saturday for its matchup with the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Tar Heels won, 42-24, in front of a sellout crowd on homecoming at Kenan Stadium.

One of the top prospects in the class of 2024 was in attendance. Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star quarterback from the Woodlands (TX) High School just outside of Houston, made his third trip to Chapel Hill. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder came on an unofficial visit in February and back in June for Mack Brown's Showtime Camp.

He has several offers that includes the Tar Heels and has also visited Baylor, Oklahoma, LSU, TCU, and Wisconsin recently.

THI caught up with Mettauer on Sunday to get his thoughts on his trip to Chapel Hill:

