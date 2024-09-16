4-Star Colorado TE Jensen Discusses Visit & UNC Offer

Jensen was in Chapel Hill this past weekend for the Tar Heels’ game against North Carolina Central, when he received an offer from Mack Brown. He said that UNC is among his top programs. Jensen discussed all things Carolina in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about the program:

Camden Jensen is a 6-foot-7, 220-pound 4-star class of 2026 tight end of Heritage High School in Littleton, CO. Jensen, who has offers from 20 programs, is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 17 nationally at the position.

THI: How was your game day experience in Chapel Hill, and what all were you able to do during the visit?

JENSEN: “It was amazing. They gave us a campus tour (on Sunday), and really made my family and I feel at home.”





THI: What all did the Hall of Famer have to say to you, and what was going through your head in the moment?

JENSEN: “He told me that when (evaluating) a tight end in high school, you mostly either get a blocking tight end or a receiving tight end, and that it is very rare to see both. He thinks that I can do both, so the offer was a no-brainer. It really didn’t feel real to me to have the opportunity to go to UNC.





THI: How did you receive news of the offer, and what does it mean to you personally?

JENSEN: “Coach Brown came up and told me himself. I was super excited and pumped.”





THI: Where would you say that UNC stands in your recruitment, and who are some of your other top schools?

JENSEN: “UNC is definitely very high up on my board, and some of my other top schools are Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and some others.”





THI: What do you like about Carolina’s program and culture, and how do you feel like that was especially on display during the visit?

JENSEN: “Their program and culture was awesome. UNC has had a number of people go pro, and something that (demonstrated) their culture was when they lit up the tower at the end of the game.”