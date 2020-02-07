Gabe Stephens, a 4-star class of 2021 cornerback who attends Mountain Island Charter in Mt. Holly, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Friday. Stephens, who is 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, has also been offered by Penn State, Florida, Auburn, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Louisville, among many others.



Stephens is ranked the No. 17 player at his position nationally and the No. 11 prospect in the state of North Carolina.

Stephens is the fourth member of UNC’s class of 2021 to commit to the Tar Heels.



Deana King' Says...

“Gabe Stephens has loved UNC for a long time and finally pulled the trigger. He is a big-time in-state kid from the Charlotte Metro area that is so loaded with prospects. He is so coveted because at his size and speed he could play several positions. He is listed as a defensive secondary player but If he adds some weight, he could even play they hybrid linebacker spot that Coach Jay Bateman uses.”





Gabe Stephens Highlights