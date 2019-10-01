4-Star DE Back At UNC & Once Again Enjoys Visit
Four-Star defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie was in Chapel Hill this past weekend for North Carolina’s narrow loss to the top-ranked Clemson Tigers, and he tells THI the visit went really well.“The expe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news