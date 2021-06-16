4-Star DE Beau Atkinson Commits To Carolina
Beau Atkinson, a 4-star 6-foot-6, 240-pound weakside defensive end who attends Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Wednesday evening.
Atkinson is rated the No. 234 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, No. 13 at his position nationally, and is the No. 7 prospect in the state of North Carolina. He chose the Tar Heels over Miami and Michigan, which also comprised his final three schools.
Among Atkinson’s other offers were from Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia, and Kentucky.
Atkinson was offered June 4 and this past weekend took an unofficial visit to Michigan and took an unofficial to UNC last week and stopped by to see Mack Brown after returning from his Michigan trip.
With the Rivals Five-Star Challenge taking place in Atlanta on Wednesday through Friday this week, Atkinson made his announcement during a media session.
Atkinson is the fifth member of UNC’s class of 2022, joining 4-star LB Malaki Hamrick, 4-star DB Tayon Holloway, 3-star OL Treyvon Green, and 3-star WR/RB Tychaun Chapman.
Deana's Take:
“This is a huge in-state pickup for the Tar Heels that practically in their backyard. The Tar Heels juts offered a few weeks ago and this shows how much Atkinson wanted to be a Heel.”
Beau Atkinson Highlights
Hey UNC fans, sign up NOW and THI is FREE until Aug. 10
If you LOVE UNC basketball and football and must be on top of all recruiting news for the Tar Heels, RIGHT NOW is the perfect time for you to become a member of our community. Sign up today and it's FREE until Aug. 10. You can begin access ALL of our content today & mingle with a bunch of intelligent, like-minded fans on our mature and informative message boards.