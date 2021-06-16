4-Star DE Beau Atkinson Commits To Carolina

Beau Atkinson, a 4-star 6-foot-6, 240-pound weakside defensive end who attends Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, NC, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Wednesday evening.

Atkinson is rated the No. 234 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, No. 13 at his position nationally, and is the No. 7 prospect in the state of North Carolina. He chose the Tar Heels over Miami and Michigan, which also comprised his final three schools.

Among Atkinson’s other offers were from Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia, and Kentucky.