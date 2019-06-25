News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-25 10:40:40 -0500') }} football Edit

4-Star DE Joe Moore Talks About His OV To UNC

Sribvz5xqzwry9exhzqh
4-star DE Joe Moore discusses with THI his official visit to North Carolina over this past weekend.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Joe Moore, a 4-star defensive end from Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis, MO, was among a group of official visitors at North Carolina this past weekend.Moore, who is the No. 5 player in the state of Mi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}