4-Star DE Kedrick Bingley-Jones Commits
Kedrick Bingley-Jones, a 4-star defensive end and one of the top prospects in the nation at his position, committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Saturday in a press conference at Providence Day School.
Bingley-Jones is the No. 134 overall prospect in the nation as well as No. 8 at his position. He’s also the No. 8 overall prospect in North Carolina.
“Everything about the school was a fit for me,” Bingley-Jones told THI.
At 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, Bingley-Jones chose the Tar Heels from a final three that included Ohio State, Duke and Florida, which he was committed to previously but decommitted last fall. He has also been offered by Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Florida State among many others.
He is the 22nd prospect to commit to UNC’s class of 2019 and 11th from the state of North Carolina.