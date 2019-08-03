Kedrick Bingley-Jones, a 4-star defensive end and one of the top prospects in the nation at his position, committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced Saturday in a press conference at Providence Day School.

Bingley-Jones is the No. 134 overall prospect in the nation as well as No. 8 at his position. He’s also the No. 8 overall prospect in North Carolina.

“Everything about the school was a fit for me,” Bingley-Jones told THI.