{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 10:34:59 -0600') }} football

4-Star DE Murphy Enjoyed Meeting The New Staff

Myles Murphy's first time meeting UNC's new coaching staff couldn't have gone any better.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Myles Murphy, a 4-star class of 2020 defensive end from Southwest Guilford High School in High Point, NC, was among a group of prospects who visited North Carolina this past weekend.The trip was th...

