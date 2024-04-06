“It was good to see how they operate as a program,” he said. Clark talked all things Tar Heels with THI. Here is our full conversation with him:

During that period, Clark, who has excelled at playing sideline-to-sideline, stopping the run, and rushing the passer was also able to stop and check out Carolina on March 28, Clark watching practice, getting a better feel for Monachino’s coaching style, meeting with the coaches, and touring the facilities.

The recently minted 4-star, who is ranked No. 16 at the position nationally, visited South Carolina on March 24, Georgia on March 27, Virginia Tech on March 30, and Tennessee on April 2.

Since the offer, Clark, who also has offers from Duke, Georgia, Miami, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and others has been working to perfect his craft during the offseason just down the road from campus in Durham, all while visiting programs in the area as his Power Four recruitment begins to heat up before the start of his junior season.

Clark’s mother works with the Chapel Hill Town Hall and his father previously worked with the police department,

Noah Clark is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound class of 2026 defensive lineman of Durham, NC, who has a special connection to North Carolina, was recently tendered an offer from UNC defensive line coach Ted Monachino in March.

THI: What all were you able to do during your visit to Carolina?

CLARK: “I got to meet the coaches and talk to Ted Monachino. We got to know him better and see his coaching style. So, that was nice to see.”

THI: How was your conversation with defensive line coach Ted Monachino?

CLARK: “I was able to talk to him after practice. It was just about practice and coming to campus for a game and camp later down the road.”

THI: Delve into further detail about how your conversation went with Coach Monachino.

CLARK: “It was a good conversation. I got to see his style and intensity. I saw the style that his defensive line plays with. They're always moving and staying active, so that’s really nice to see.

THI: What was your impression of your potential future position coach after chatting with him following the Tar Heels’ practice?

CLARK: “He’s a really great guy to talk to, and a really helpful guy. He is a goo teacher of the game of football.”

THI: Tell me more about your observations about Ted Monachino as a coach and how he ran the players through the drills during the practice.

CLARK: “He did a lot of drills. It was a light day, so it was more technique. Just moving the hips and ‘fast feet,’ that’s how they were really coaching.”

THI: How did you like the way Mack Brown ran the practices from a bird’s eye view, leading the Tar Heels with the microphone?

CLARK: “It was nice to see how he encourages the players and talks to them. (Brown) tries to help them learn when they made a mistake. That was nice to see.”

THI: Were you able to speak with Brown, and what are your thoughts on how the Hall of Famer with a genuine, down-to-earth personality that players and prospects seem to resonate with operates as a coach both on and off the field?

CLARK: “I got a chance to talk to him before the practice started while they were warming up and stretching. We had a great conversation talking about my tape and me as a prospect. (Brown) is a great guy, and he is very smart. He helps the kids learn the game, and he is a great mentor to the group, so that was nice to see.”

THI: What were your thoughts on UNC’s state-of-the-art football facility?

CLARK: “It was my second there. I’ve been to Chapel Hill (several) times because my mother works there, but it was nice walking into the indoor facility, just walking inside and seeing how nice it really is.”

THI: Without naming a top schools list, where would you say the Tar Heels stand with you early in your recruitment?

CLARK: “It stands out because I’ve been around the area for my entire life. I’m not going to make a list right now, but it’s obviously up there. I’ve been here my entire life, so it’s really nice to see. It’s a great program.”